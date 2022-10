UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India for a bilateral summit this week

India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of hiding COVID-19 deaths

Communal tensions flare-up in India's capital New Delhi

Bhartiya Janata Party fails to win a single seat in five bypolls in four states

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Brown comedians of Melbourne International Comedy Festival believe comedy has broken down the barriers