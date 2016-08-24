SBS Hindi

'UnIndian' reaches its right home in India

UnIndian

Published 24 August 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 25 August 2016 at 10:29am
By Amit Sarwal
Anupam Sharma's film 'UnIndian' - starring former Australian cricketer Brett Lee - has received mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences in India.

Anupam Sharma and Brett Lee
Anupam Sharma and Brett Lee


 

 

‘UnIndian’ – starring former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has opened on screens across India.

 

Brett Lee is popular on the subcontinent where he's made a lucrative post-cricket career endorsing different companies.

 

But Brett Lee has also promoted a company that's accused of ripping off millions of poor Indians.

 

In 2010, Brett Lee endorsed an Indian infrastructure group – Pearls Group.

 

It turned out that this company and his owner – Nirmal Singh Bhangoo has been accused of fleecing 50 mn Indian investors to the tune of $10 bn.

 

As per a report in news.com.au, Lee’s former manager – Neil Maxwell has denied being aware about Bhangoo’s money-laundering and fraudulent activities.

 

‘UnIndian’ earned more than Rs 10 crore on the box office this weekend.

 

To know more about the release of the film in India, reaction of audiences and critics, film's box office performance, and dragging Brett Lee into controversy, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with ‘UnIndian’s director Anupam Sharma.

 

 

 

 

