US - Russia relations hit ice-cold over poll interference claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and US President Barack Obama at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, in September 2016 Source: AAP
Published 31 December 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 31 December 2016 at 6:13pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Russia is promising to respond to the Obama administration's decision to expel 35 of its diplomats over allegations of Russian interference in the US election. Diplomats and their families from the embassy in Washington DC and the consulate in San Francisco have been given 72 hours to leave the United States. Sanctions have also been imposed and the US will close two compounds in New York and Maryland that it says were used by Russian intelligence services. A feature presented by Anita Barar...
