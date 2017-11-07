SBS Hindi

Usha Uthup - India's Pop and Jazz queen turns 70 !

SBS Hindi

Usha Uthup

Singer Usha Uthup at Dilip and Devi Cherian's pre-Christmas party, held at Lodhi Gardens, The Restaurant on December 14, 2013 in New Delhi India Source: Getty Images/Prabas Roy/Hindustan Times

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2017 at 7:02pm, updated 7 November 2017 at 8:38pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Usha Uthup - the unparalleled pop and jazz queen of India who with her unique voice made a great impact in Indian film music too, turns 70. We wish her a very Happy Birthday and many more years of musical joy by remembering a few of her musical gems.

Published 7 November 2017 at 7:02pm, updated 7 November 2017 at 8:38pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023