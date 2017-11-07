Usha Uthup - India's Pop and Jazz queen turns 70 !

Singer Usha Uthup at Dilip and Devi Cherian's pre-Christmas party, held at Lodhi Gardens, The Restaurant on December 14, 2013 in New Delhi India Source: Getty Images/Prabas Roy/Hindustan Times
Published 7 November 2017 at 7:02pm, updated 7 November 2017 at 8:38pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Usha Uthup - the unparalleled pop and jazz queen of India who with her unique voice made a great impact in Indian film music too, turns 70. We wish her a very Happy Birthday and many more years of musical joy by remembering a few of her musical gems.
Published 7 November 2017 at 7:02pm, updated 7 November 2017 at 8:38pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share