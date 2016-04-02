SBS Hindi

Uttarakhand political crisis - Is it 'murder of democracy'?

CM Harish Rawat

CM Harish Rawat Source: Getty Images

Published 2 April 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 2 April 2016 at 4:00pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Some rebel Congress MLAs have released a sting video purportedly showing CM Harish Rawat indulging in horse-trading to save his government.

Governor's rule has been imposed in Uttarakhand, India.

Recently, Congress MLAs along with PDF legislators reached Raj Bhawan to stake claim for the formation of state government.

The group was led by Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who has earlier said that imposing Governor’s rule in Uttarakhand was a “murder of democracy.”

In a series of Tweets, Rahul Gandhi said – “Toppling elected Govts by indulging in horse trading & blatant misuse of money & muscle, seems to be BJP's new model, after failure in Bihar.”

On the other hand, some rebel Congress MLAs have released a sting video purportedly showing CM Rawat indulging in horse-trading to save his government.

 

 

 

PDF, which has supported the Congress government since February 2012, has six MLAs comprising 3 Independents, 2 of Bahujan Samaj Party and one of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal.

Uttarakhand assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal has disqualified 9 rebel Congress leaders from the 70-member assembly.

Now, the strength of the house is 61 MLAs, a party needs the support of 31 legislators to form government.

Amit Sarwal talks to senior journalist Swaraaj Chauhan, a former Trainer/Mentor for the BBC World Service Trust, on the implications of Governor’s rule on both state and national level politics.

 

Sawaraj Chauhan, Uttarakhand, India
Sawaraj Chauhan Source: Sawaraj Chauhan


 

