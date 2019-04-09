Varanasi- Vikas, Issues and Election 2019

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Published 9 April 2019 at 10:21am, updated 9 April 2019 at 10:42am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi is in the focus as the election is knocking the door. Banaras Hindu University's Assistant Professor for Political Science Mr Prashant Kumar shares the issues and aspirations of Varanasi.
