Varanasi- Vikas, Issues and Election 2019

Congress party supporters wait for the arrival of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Varanasi, India, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Gandhi is on a three-day boat journey meeting people living along the River Ganges as part of her election campaign fo

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Published 9 April 2019 at 10:21am, updated 9 April 2019 at 10:42am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi is in the focus as the election is knocking the door. Banaras Hindu University's Assistant Professor for Political Science Mr Prashant Kumar shares the issues and aspirations of Varanasi.

