SBS Hindi

Varun Vaid helping new migrants in Adelaide

SBS Hindi

Varun Vaid and wife

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2018 at 7:34pm, updated 13 December 2018 at 7:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Varun Vaid from Adelaide says he remembers his period of early struggle as a migrant! His wife prompted him to start helping new migrants in Adelaide. Be it trying to find a job or circulating resumes, or transporting your useable unwanted household goods to the homes of new migrants at no cost at all, Varun and his wife do it all. They spread Christmas cheer throughout the year! So if you are in Adelaide and have pre-loved household goods to give away Varun can transport them for free to people who can use them.

Published 13 December 2018 at 7:34pm, updated 13 December 2018 at 7:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी