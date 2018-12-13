Varun Vaid helping new migrants in Adelaide

Source: Supplied
Published 13 December 2018 at 7:34pm, updated 13 December 2018 at 7:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Varun Vaid from Adelaide says he remembers his period of early struggle as a migrant! His wife prompted him to start helping new migrants in Adelaide. Be it trying to find a job or circulating resumes, or transporting your useable unwanted household goods to the homes of new migrants at no cost at all, Varun and his wife do it all. They spread Christmas cheer throughout the year! So if you are in Adelaide and have pre-loved household goods to give away Varun can transport them for free to people who can use them.
Published 13 December 2018 at 7:34pm, updated 13 December 2018 at 7:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share