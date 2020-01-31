SBS Hindi

VIC Police appeals to report the Elder Abuse

Published 31 January 2020 at 12:24pm
By Anita Barar
Elderly people who are being abused by family members are encouraged to speak out. Ash Dixit, a Leading Senior constable, and Community Liaison Officer with Victoria Police explained the various forms of abuse to elders which could include financial, physical, emotional, social isolation or neglect and cited a few cases in the Indian community. Often the abuse is by a family member or a known person, which remains hidden due to fear or shame factor. He added it needs to be recognised and appealed, ‘if someone is experiencing abuse, or if you know about anyone experiencing abuse, please speak up and Police will help.’

