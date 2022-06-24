Victoria becomes first Australian state to ban Nazi swastika symbol

Victoria has become the first state in Australia to officially ban the use of the Nazi swastika symbol. Those who break the new laws face large fines and even jail time, though certain uses will be exempt on religious, cultural or educational grounds. State's Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes says those who break this law face up fines of up to $22,000 or 12 months in prison, or both.
Published 24 June 2022 at 2:54pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
