Victoria becomes first Australian state to ban Nazi swastika symbol

swastika

Police inspect Nazi Swastika graffiti on the front of the Victorian State Parliament, in 2012 Source: AAP

Published 24 June 2022 at 2:54pm
By Natasha Kaul
Victoria has become the first state in Australia to officially ban the use of the Nazi swastika symbol. Those who break the new laws face large fines and even jail time, though certain uses will be exempt on religious, cultural or educational grounds. State's Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes says those who break this law face up fines of up to $22,000 or 12 months in prison, or both.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Share

