Victoria to open visa program with changed eligibility requirements

The state government says the program will re-open at 10 am AEDT on Tuesday, 5 January 2021.





Highlights:

Victoria will re-open its visa program from 5 January 2021.

Federal government has allocated Victoria a total of 2,743 places for the remaining year 2020-21.

The state government says it will focus on health response and economic recovery.

The Federal Department of Home Affairs has allocated the Victorian Government visa nomination places for the remaining year 2020-21.





"If you have already submitted a Registration of Interest (ROI) during the interim program, you do not need to submit another ROI. Your existing ROI will still be considered," reads a statement published on government website .





Migration agent Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration Melbourne says this is a good opportunity for the applicants working in critical occupations in the state as more than 27,00 places have been allocated.





"Victorias has been allocated with 19,00 places for Subclass 190 Visa and 843 places for Skilled Work Regional (Subclass 491) visa. I think many in the critical applicants stand a good chance of receiving invitations if they have relevant experience," says Mr Mohan.





Mr Mohan says the program will remain open for a week and the results will be announced on or around 22 January 2021.





To be eligible to be considered for selection to apply for Victorian skilled visa nomination, you must meet the criteria outline below:





SUBCLASS 491 SUBCLASS 190 1. Already be living in regional Victoria 1. Already be living in Victoria 2. Already be working in regional Victoria (minimum 3 months employment) 2. Already be working in Victoria (minimum 6 months employment) 3. Work in a highly skilled occupation in health, medical research, life sciences, agri-food or digital sectors which supports Victoria's economic recovery and/or health response. 3. Work in a highly skilled occupation in health, medical research or life sciences which supports Victoria’s economic recovery and/or health response.







