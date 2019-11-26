SBS Hindi

Victoria's Labor party passes motion to review Long Stay Parents Visa

Victoria's Labor party passes motion to review Long Stay Parents Visa

Published 26 November 2019 at 3:43pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Chairperson of subcontinent Friends of Labor Victoria and state conference delegate of Chisholm Manoj Kumar presented a motion on the floor of conference to review present visa options for parents of migrants. The motion was supported by all delegates unanimously in the conference. Manoj Kumar tells us about the needs of a review in current long-stay parents’ visa.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 

