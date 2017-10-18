SBS Hindi

Published 18 October 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:49pm
By Harita Mehta
Over the past few weeks, witty posts, satirical memes, and audio-visual capsules — all with the Gujarati hashtag, ‘vikas gando thayo chhe’ — have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. Mostly shared by youngsters. Harita Mehta spoke to political leaders about this campaign

