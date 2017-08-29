SBS Hindi

Vishva Hindu Parishad 6th Australian Conference

The 5th VHP Conference

The 5th VHP Conference Source: Supplied By Rajendra Pandey

Published 29 August 2017 at 4:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Vishva Hindu Parishad Australia is to hold the 6th Australian National Hindu Conference in Adelaide on 9th September 2017. The Objective of this National Conference is to return manifold to this pluralistic society. The theme this year isStronger Communities Strengthening Australia

All are welcome to the 6th Australian National Hindu Conference organised by Visva Hindu Parishad. This will be held on 9th September 2017 at the Adelaide Convention Centre, North Terrace, Adelaide. SA 5000

The immigrant Hindu Community has proved to contribute amicably and peacefully in various fields. Be it towards Economic growth, Science, Medical or Educational fields.

Being a pluralistic community that speaks various languages and follows different traditions and has a variety of cuisines, it's religion unifies them and they all are held together by a social structure, which provides the extraordinary cohesive force around which Hindu culture gravitates Seva (selfless service)

 

Vishva Hindu Parishad of Australia believes in richly contributing towards the Australian society they live in. Therefore the theme of this conference is, Stronger Communities Strengthening Australia.

 

The 6th National Hindu Conference will provide a platform to the Hindu community to organise itself on the foundation of bonding, sharing, sustaining, networking, collaborating and organising to achieve the objective of strengthening Australia.

 

Another of the objectives is to collectively show case the contributions, volunteering spirit and achievements of the community to the wider Australian community.

 

Entry to the conference is by invitation or registration only.

For further information please contact:

Email: conference2017@vhpsa.org.au

Phone: 0416 650 525

Website: www.vhp.org.au and www.vhpsa.org.au





