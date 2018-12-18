Want to learn to swim? Government offers swimming program for adults

Two Indian men drowned at the Moonee Beach near Coffs Harbour in the New South Wales (NSW) on late Monday evening, when they got into difficulty in the surf at the unpatrolled beach.





In a bid to raise awareness as well as equip migrants with the swimming skills required to be safe in the Australian waters, the NSW Government is providing a special swimming program.





Royal Life Saving has been funded to deliver adult ' learn to swim ' programs for refugees and migrants across a number of communities mostly in Western Sydney.





The NSW Government is providing a swimming program by providing funding through the State's Water Safety Funds.





Troy Grant, NSW Minister for police and Emergency Services Source: Supplied





In this exclusive interview the Hon. Troy Grant, Minister for Police and Emergency Services tells us more about the program and provides tips on water safety.





As at 17 December 2018, there have been 17 drowning deaths reported in Australia this summer.

Tips for keeping safe in or on waterways:

At the beach, always swim between the red and yellow flags

Read and observe the safety signs

Ask a lifesaver/lifeguard for safety advice

Always swim with someone else and look out for each other

Always supervise children around the water

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Learn how to identify a rip

If you need help, stay calm and attract attention

Always wear a lifejacket while boating or rock-fishing

If witnessing an in-water emergency, call Triple Zero (000)







