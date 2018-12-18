SBS Hindi

Want to learn to swim? Government offers swimming program for adults

People gather in the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney

People gather in the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney

Published 18 December 2018 at 4:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:38pm
By Mosiqi Acharya, Kumud Merani
In a bid to raise awareness as well as equip migrants with the swimming skills required to be safe in the Australian waters, the NSW Government is providing a special swimming program.

Two Indian men drowned at the Moonee Beach near Coffs Harbour in the New South Wales (NSW) on late Monday evening, when they got into difficulty in the surf at the unpatrolled beach. 

Royal Life Saving has been funded to deliver adult '
learn to swim
' programs for refugees and migrants across a number of communities mostly in Western Sydney.

The NSW Government is providing a swimming program by providing funding through the State's Water Safety Funds.

Troy Grant Minister for police and Emergency Services
Troy Grant, NSW Minister for police and Emergency Services


In this exclusive interview the Hon. Troy Grant, Minister for Police and Emergency Services tells us more about the program and provides tips on water safety.

As at 17 December 2018, there have been 17 drowning deaths reported in Australia this summer.

Tips for keeping safe in or on waterways:

  • At the beach, always swim between the red and yellow flags
  • Read and observe the safety signs
  • Ask a lifesaver/lifeguard for safety advice
  • Always swim with someone else and look out for each other
  • Always supervise children around the water
  • Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Learn how to identify a rip
  • If you need help, stay calm and attract attention
  • Always wear a lifejacket while boating or rock-fishing
  • If witnessing an in-water emergency, call Triple Zero (000)


‘Horrific tragedy’: Australia's Indian community mourns drowning death of two men near Coffs Harbour



