War is not the answer, says a CRPF soldier

Kailash Sharma, a resident of Jammu and mother of a CRPF soldier, says the recent events have had a very bad effect on the locals living in the border areas.





"Children have not been able to attend school," she told SBS Hindi.





Ms Sharma's son, Rohit Sharma, strongly believes war is not the answer to the dispute between India and Pakistan.





"More than 40 jawans of our force were killed recently and it was an emotional moment for us all," Rohit Sharma, a soldier with the CRPF, said.





"Both countries need to have a dialogue and resolve this peacefully.





"Ceasefire violation has an adverse effect.





"Fighting will not yield us anything. Both countries need to have a dialogue and end this fight," says Rohit.





