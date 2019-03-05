SBS Hindi

War is not the answer, says a CRPF soldier

SBS Hindi

Mother Kailash Sharma with son CRPF jawan Rohit Sharma

Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:19pm
By Kumud Merani, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS

While recent events between India and Pakistan saw many people on both sides of the border endorsing a war, a local family in Jammu and Kashmir, with a son in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), feels the war is not the answer to the problem.

Kailash Sharma, a resident of Jammu and mother of a CRPF soldier, says the recent events have had a very bad effect on the locals living in the border areas. 

"Children have not been able to attend school," she told SBS Hindi.

Mrs Kailash Sharma mother of a CRPF jawan
Source: Supplied


Ms Sharma's son, Rohit Sharma, strongly believes war is not the answer to the dispute between India and Pakistan.

"More than 40 jawans of our force were killed recently and it was an emotional moment for us all," Rohit Sharma, a soldier with the CRPF, said. 

"Both countries need to have a dialogue and resolve this peacefully. 

"Ceasefire violation has an adverse effect.

"Fighting will not yield us anything. Both countries need to have a dialogue and end this fight," says Rohit. 

LISTEN TO ROHIT SHARMA:

LISTEN TO
War is not the answer, says a CRPF soldier image

War is not the answer, says a CRPF soldier

SBS Hindi

05/03/201908:02


Share

