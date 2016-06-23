“We are committed to migrant visa and aged care issues,” says Nic Monsour of the Liberal National Party

Available in other languages

Nic Monsour is the candidate of the Liberal National Party from the Southern Brisbane seat of Moreton in Queensland.





The Liberal National Party (LNP) is a conservative political party in Queensland, Australia.





Moreton covers suburbs on the southern side of the Brisbane River to the south of the centre of Brisbane, including Sunnybank, Runcorn, Eight Mile Plains, Acacia Ridge, Coopers Plains, Rocklea, Salisbury, Moorooka, Oxley, Corinda, Graceville and Fairfield.





Mr Monsour will take on incumbent Labor MP Graham Perrett.





MP Graham Perrett Source: Youtube - Graham Perrett





Traditionally a Liberal stronghold, Labor has held the seat of Moreton since Mr Perrett was elected at the 2007 federal election.





In 2010 a Christian group accused MP Graham Perrett for being the “Member for Porn”, while in 2013 and again in 2016 a flyer has been distributed attacking him for publishing books with saucy scenes in it.





Apart from Mr Perrett and Mr Monsour, other major contenders - Des Soares (Nick Xenophon Team), Andrew Cooper (Liberal Democrats), Kristen Lyons (Greens), Shan-Ju Lin (Katter’s Australian Party), and Florian Heise (Family First).





Nic Monsour Source: Facebook





Moreton is a marginal seat and the economy is the key issue for voters.





Voters in this seat have always looked for a candidate who can contribute to stimulating the economy and small business.





Mr Monsour is confident that his knowledge of the local community and dedication to core issues will not let to a Labor bounce back.





Mr Monsour is of Lebanese-origin and also the brother-in-law of former Queensland premier Campbell Newman.





He is a local business owner who says he is passionate about “creating more job opportunities.”





Mr Monsour says - “Moreton is one of the most culturally diverse electorates in Australia.”





“My priority will be creating more local job opportunities, particularly for our younger people and a sustainable environment. Throughout my military and business careers, I’ve always sought to bring out the best in myself and others,” he added.



