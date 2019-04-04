SBS Hindi

" We can do more to promote and protect our Heritage": Madhish Parikh, Indian representative at UNESCO

Madhish Parikh with other delegate

Source: Madhish

Published 4 April 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 4:47pm
By Harita Mehta
Madhish Parikh, a youth leader from India, was the only representative at the UNESCO organised a capacity building workshop for the World heritage Volunteer in Peris. Madhish emphasis on youth exchange initiatives between India and Australia to connect youth with Heritage.

