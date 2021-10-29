SBS Hindi

Western Australia's first Indian community centre inaugurated

indian centre

First Indian community centre of Western Australia was inaugurated in Perth recently. Source: Supplied by Veeranna Sataraddi

Published 29 October 2021 at 11:04am, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:16pm
By Natasha Kaul
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Western Australia's first Indian community centre was inaugurated in Perth this month. This multi-purpose community hub, which received a grant of $2.5 million from the federal government and $1.5 million from the state government, will meet the cultural and social needs of the Indian diaspora in the state. The vice president of the Indian Society of Western Australia (ISWA) Veeranna Sataraddi shares the details of the new building.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

