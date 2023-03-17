What are the challenges in caring for people with dementia?

Dementia patients

Dementia patients seeking love and care Credit: Mr Manmohan Baveja Sydney

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dementia is the second leading cause of death among Australians, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Ms Bianca Baijnath, Director of Social Gerontology, explained the importance of being socially active for people living with dementia.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Ms Bianca Baijnath, who is NARI (National Ageing Research Institute) Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of General Practice, Monash University told people with dementia require being socially active.

“If we make people lonely, isolate them, they obviously don't have stimulation of connection and that negatively influences how brain works.”

She added that collaborative, friendly, loving, human relationships produce a better environment for the brain to function.
Activities for dementia patients
Source: Getty / Getty Images
Dementia is a condition involving a deterioration in cognitive function beyond the normal effects of ageing. There's no cure yet known for dementia.

For people with dementia, their disability is memory loss. Ms Baijnath told It can be challenging for a carer to take care of a loved one with dementia. It can be very stressful, yet one needs to be patient and cheerful and try to go with the flow.
dementia
There's no cure yet known for dementia. Source: AAP
“ Allow plenty of time for comprehension If needed agree with them or distract them to a different subject or activity”, advised Ms Baijnath

According to Lead study author, Emma Nichols, from the University of Washington, the number of adults with dementia is expected to triple -- to 153 million by 2050.
Dementia in Multicultural Australia
An initiative of National Ageing Research Institute to build understanding about dementia in multicultural Australia Credit: Bianca Brijnath
Ms Baijnath told although dementia mainly affects older people, there are lifestyle actions that can be taken while still young to reduce the risk.

“Develop some new skills like some brain exercises like Sudoku, look after personal health making lifestyle changes”, said Ms Baijnath.
Dementia strategic plan 2018-23
Infographic information about Dementia strategic plan 2018-23 (Dementia Australia) Credit: Dementia Australia
A Lancet commission in 2020 suggested up to 40 percent of cases could be prevented or delayed if 12 risk factors are addressed: low education, high blood pressure, hearing impairment, smoking, midlife obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, social isolation, excessive alcohol consumption, head injury and air pollution.
iSupport for Dementia
iSupport for Dementia, an online skills training and support program developed by WHO for carers of people with dementia. Source: Supplied
Mr Baijnath also added that recent findings suggest a close link between dementia with people affected by hearing loss.

“If this is not addressed, it is a risk factor that can lead to dementia.”

There are resources for multicultural communities to understand seek support for people with dementia and the carers.

Advising the need for tapping the resources well in time to avoid long waiting period, Ms Baijnath stressed community should acknowledge the condition and reach out for help shedding their inhibitions.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook 
and 
Twitter.



Share

Most popular

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

07:23
Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

iskon3.jpg

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

07:16
INDIA KASHMIR BHARAT JODO YATRA

India report: Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in the UK adjourn Parliament in India

10:23
SAMEER PANDEY-1.1.jpg

Australian politics should reflect our diversity: Labor candidate Sameer Pandey

08:05
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19.

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 16 मार्च 2023

Latest podcast episodes

A Tomahawk missile launch from a US Navy destroyer 

SBS Hindi News 17 March 2023: Australia to buy up to 220 US Tomahawk missiles

TMC MPs with the black cloth tied around their mouths protest during the Budget Session of the Parliament

India report: Central government vs opposition over Rahul Gandhi, Adani disrupts Indian parliament again

mohit kumar

Family welfare issues are my priority for Riverstone: Liberal candidate Mohit Kumar

Charity opens purpose built office space supporting Deaf and hearing impaired people in Melbourne - Supplied.jpg

मेलबर्न में बना ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पहला बधिर-सुलभ दफ्तर