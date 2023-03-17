What are the challenges in caring for people with dementia?

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Ms Bianca Baijnath, who is NARI (National Ageing Research Institute) Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of General Practice, Monash University told people with dementia require being socially active.





“If we make people lonely, isolate them, they obviously don't have stimulation of connection and that negatively influences how brain works.”





She added that collaborative, friendly, loving, human relationships produce a better environment for the brain to function.



Source: Getty / Getty Images Dementia is a condition involving a deterioration in cognitive function beyond the normal effects of ageing. There's no cure yet known for dementia.





For people with dementia, their disability is memory loss. Ms Baijnath told It can be challenging for a carer to take care of a loved one with dementia. It can be very stressful, yet one needs to be patient and cheerful and try to go with the flow.



There's no cure yet known for dementia. Source: AAP “ Allow plenty of time for comprehension If needed agree with them or distract them to a different subject or activity”, advised Ms Baijnath





According to Lead study author, Emma Nichols, from the University of Washington, the number of adults with dementia is expected to triple -- to 153 million by 2050.



An initiative of National Ageing Research Institute to build understanding about dementia in multicultural Australia Credit: Bianca Brijnath Ms Baijnath told although dementia mainly affects older people, there are lifestyle actions that can be taken while still young to reduce the risk.





“Develop some new skills like some brain exercises like Sudoku, look after personal health making lifestyle changes”, said Ms Baijnath.



Infographic information about Dementia strategic plan 2018-23 (Dementia Australia) Credit: Dementia Australia A Lancet commission in 2020 suggested up to 40 percent of cases could be prevented or delayed if 12 risk factors are addressed: low education, high blood pressure, hearing impairment, smoking, midlife obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, social isolation, excessive alcohol consumption, head injury and air pollution.



iSupport for Dementia, an online skills training and support program developed by WHO for carers of people with dementia. Source: Supplied Mr Baijnath also added that recent findings suggest a close link between dementia with people affected by hearing loss.





“If this is not addressed, it is a risk factor that can lead to dementia.”





There are resources for multicultural communities to understand seek support for people with dementia and the carers.





Advising the need for tapping the resources well in time to avoid long waiting period, Ms Baijnath stressed community should acknowledge the condition and reach out for help shedding their inhibitions.



