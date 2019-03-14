What do current Australian visa changes mean for Indian aspirants?

The Federal Government says the latest changes to visa rules will give rural farmers better access to skilled employees.





Overseas workers with agricultural skills are now eligible for four-year visas instead of two.





Eighteen occupations have just been added on the Regional Occupation List and many relate to the agricultural sector, including livestock, dairy, sheep, and aquaculture roles.





Melbourne based Migration agent Ranbir Singh told SBS Hindi, “I think the occupations related to agriculture sector are difficult for Indian subcontinent aspirants.”





He says Indian migrants from the fields of engineering, software and applications programmers, university lecturing and multimedia will benefit from current changes.



