SBS Hindi

What do current Australian visa changes mean for Indian aspirants?

SBS Hindi

Indian international students

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2019 at 4:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The Australian Government has changed certain visa rules aiming to address chronic labour shortages within the agriculture sector, but industry sources say they don't go far enough.

Published 14 March 2019 at 4:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Federal Government says the latest changes to visa rules will give rural farmers better access to skilled employees.

Overseas workers with agricultural skills are now eligible for four-year visas instead of two.

Eighteen occupations have just been added on the Regional Occupation List and many relate to the agricultural sector, including livestock, dairy, sheep, and aquaculture roles.

Melbourne based Migration agent Ranbir Singh told SBS Hindi, “I think the occupations related to agriculture sector are difficult for Indian subcontinent aspirants.”

He says Indian migrants from the fields of engineering, software and applications programmers, university lecturing and multimedia will benefit from current changes.

To listen to this feature in Hindi and know more about the visa changes, please click on the player at the top of the page.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी