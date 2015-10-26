What is The Future of Investment in Australia?

Investment Source: SBS News
Since European settlement, foreign investment has been an integral part of the Australian economy. Foreign investment, from countries like China often plays a key role in boosting various sectors of the economy such as mining and agriculture. But a 2014 Lowy Institute poll shows over half of Australians believe the government is allowing too much investment from China. A recent letterbox campaign in Sydney also blamed Chinese investors for rising house prices. Is Chinese investment in Australia hurting rather than helping Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports.............
