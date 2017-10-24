What’s your experience of Victoria Police’s drive “Stop and Checks?”

Young people in Victoria's multicultural communities are speaking out against alleged racial profiling at the hands of Victoria Police.





Although the state's police force does have a policy against racial profiling, there is nothing in place to track whether officers are complying with the policy.





Sudanese-born Deng Maleek is a qualified youth worker and has experienced what he describes as "racial profiling" by Victoria's Police force.





He recalls one of the many times he was pulled over by police, in what was supposed to be a random check.





"I was asked to produce my documents to prove that the car belongs to me. I ask the police, 'Was there anything I've done wrong or anything - they say we just want to make sure the car belongs to you mate."





Law student of Indian Fijian heritage, Sajda Yakub has also grown frustrated with random police "stop-and-checks" which she believes are based on race, not reasonable suspicion of wrong-doing.





The pair are part of a network of young people in Melbourne's inner north who are banding to together to raise awareness of the issue.





Based in the Flemington and Kensington Community Legal Centre, the "Peer Advocacy Team", aims to support young people who feel they have been impacted by discriminatory police behaviour.





Sociologist from Victoria University, Dr Clare Land says she hopes to see Victoria Police implement methods of tracking the levels of racial profiling in their random "stop and checks".





"We're asking police to adopt a new habit which is to record the reasons for stops, the perceived race of those they're stopping and also the outcome of the stops. That way we can sit down together, review the statistics."





In a statement it says it has zero tolerance for racial profiling, adding that "members are trained to police in response to a person's behaviour, not the colour of their skin."





However, Dr Land says police policy and the experiences of young people do not match up.





Indian Australian Kamaljeet has been driving Taxi in Melbourne for few years. He says on multiple occasions Police has not only been reasonable with him but also helped him.



