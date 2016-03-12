SBS Hindi

When Indian Air Force fought UFOs!

mr india, sf

Mr India poster Source: wikimedia.commons.org

Published 12 March 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 12 March 2016 at 1:55pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Sami Ahmad Khan author of thriller Red Jihad talks to Amit Sarwal about Hindi science fiction films.

Five facts that you should know about Indian science fiction films:

  • Sami says most Indian sf films are inspired by Indian mythology and politics.
  • Kaadu (The Jungle, 1952) was the first Tamil-American co-production Science fiction film in India.
  • Wahan ke Log (1967) was followed by Chand Par Chadayee (1967) can be considered the first Hindi science fiction film.
  • Mr. India (1987) was the most popular superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri.
  • Doga and Paani are expected for release in 2016.
Although people may say that Bollywood sf films are copies of Hollywood sf films, Sami believes that they should be called appropriations.

Amit Sarwal talks to Sami Ahmad Khan about Hindi science fiction films.

Sami Ahmad Khan read Literature at Delhi University, went to the University of Iowa on a Fulbright grant, and has a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sami’s debut thriller Red Jihad won Indian National Book Trust’s “National Debut Youth Fiction Award” at the Delhi World Book Fair and “Muse India Young Writer (Runner-Up) Award” at the Hyderabad Literary Festival India. His second novel (Aliens in Delhi) is scheduled for launch in early 2016. Sami currently works for All India Radio.

WATCH TRAILER OF Wahan ke Log (1967):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omIw9CiDr_Q


 

 

