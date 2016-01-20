When Indian Cricket Team wanted Don Bradman to hit centuries...

It is said that curry, cricket and commonwealth binds Australia and India.





Cricket matches between the two countries have always garnered huge interest and great viewership. At stadiums as well as on television screens. But do you know the cricket history of both the nations?





INDIA'S FIRST SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA IN 1935-36





It was in 1935-1936 when at the invitation of Maharaja of Patiala, a team of cricket players first headed to India to play a 4 match series.





The then Australian Board of Cricket for International Cricket agreed to play the cricket matches on condition that the words 'Australia' and 'test matches' will not be used. And all the players who were sent on this tour were retired players.

Indian team's outstanding performance meant they levelled the series 2-2 with Australia. Impressed with the performance and contest put up by the Indian Team, then Australian Captain Jack Ryder exclaimed that "India will one day emerge an international team of great repute."





Adelaide-based Australian sports historian, journalist and photographer, Bernard Whimpress recalls "The series was sponsored by Maharaja of Patiala. Most of the players were in their late 40s. The team comprised of senior and retired players who faced a young Indian squad in India. They played 20 odd matches and 4 so-called unofficial test matches. India levelled that series and Australians were very impressed. So that was the first official contact where India and Australia came to play together."





INDIAN CRICKET TEAM VISITED AUSTRALIA IN 1948





India gained independence from the British rule in 1947. After gaining independence, Indian Cricket Team led by Amarnath landed in Australia for a cricket series.





The Indian team was in complete awe when they learnt they will be playing against Don Bradman. Some cricketers even went to the extent of saying that "It will be a matter of privilege to see Bradman score a century."

Source: Flickr





Indians considered Don Bradman "the god of cricket" while Bradman thought little about the Indian Cricket Team. Bernard Whimpress says it was because Don Bradman was so far away from India. "Don Bradman had never toured India. And some cricketers from the Indian team had said that they did like to see Bradman score centuries. Bradman scored six centuries during that tour. 4 in test matches and 2 in first class matches. He was happy to shoot all the full toss balls for a six. It was a sight."





India's search for a legend like Bradman finally ended when Sachin Tendulkar arrived on scene.





1950s to 1960s was a lean patch but the cricket relationship was revived in the 1970s





Tours became irregular and very scanty during the two decades. After a gap of 20 years, Nawab Pataudi brought the Indian Cricket Team to Australia, only to face failure in all the four matches they played against Australia.





Introduction of One-Day International in 1980s led to the revival of Australia-India cricket Relations. Bernard Whimpress recalls "West Indies was the master at the game in 1980s till India snatched the worldcup away in 1983. It was in 1987 when Australia won that gave a huge boost to us."





1987 - When Australia won the world cup at Eden Gardens in India





India and Pakistan hosted the 1987 Cricket World Cup. Indians cheered for the Australian in their final game against England. Australia won the Cricket World Cup that year. "Australia was going through a low ebb in the 80s but the win against England in the world cup gave them the much-needed boost. Australia's victory in India changed the equations between two countries. Up until then Australians had lots of complaints about India. The food, the accommodation. But their victory in India changed their feeling towards the country. That was a turning point I think," says Whimpress.





1999: Steve Waugh got involved with a social cause in India





It was during a series in India when Steve Waugh discovered a note outside his hotel room. The note described the situation of children suffering from Leprosy in India and had details about the Organisation. From that day till now, Steve Waugh has been involved with this mission.





Source: Wikinew





2007-08: The Monkey Gate



