'When will you learn, man?' asks pop star Remo in his new song about Covid-19

Will the coronavirus pandemic change the world for a better place? Will human being learn from this experience and become better human beings? Will the post-pandemic world be a safer and more sensible place?





When these questions did not stop rattling Indian pop star Remo Fernandes, he picked his guitar, and a song came out of it.





"I had decided not to write any song on the Covid-19," says Remo Fernandes, famous for his indie-pop songs. Then what happened?





“I had an idea you know because I was reading posts about how this was going to change us and make us better human beings and how you are going to learn from this experience. And that got me thinking,” he says, adding that he does not have high hopes for a post-coronavirus world.











“What did we learn from World War One and World War Two and the past pandemics like the Spanish flu and the Back Plague? We didn’t learn a thing. We went right back into wars and into stuff like that, so that gives me an idea to write the song from a very different perspective.”





So Remo says he got out of bed, went to his office and wrote this song in half an hour.





Through the lyrics of the song which Remo has named “When Will You Learn, Man?”, Remo points to some harsh realities of our times.





“These lyrics are harsh because, after all these things we still have not learnt, you know. As soon as the pandemic is over we’re back to the same old over consumerism, overproduction, destroying nature and the worst thing is destroying each other,” says Remo.





Remo Fernandes Source: Supplied





“The hatred of religion against religion, community against community, race against race… we go right back to those things. So the song is about going back.”





Remo says if the humans are stuck at home that does not make them the victims.





“We will be destroying every other animal on this planate. We are making them go extinct. We are destroying our own nature. So what do you mean poor us? It’s not the poor human beings. On the contrary, the fact that we are locked down is so good for the other creatures.”





