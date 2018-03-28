Who can win Gold for India in Gold Coast?

SBS Hindi

A Commonwealth games sign visible at the Media Centre at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast

Source: Ben Booth/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Published 28 March 2018 at 8:21pm, updated 29 March 2018 at 12:14pm
By Pallavi Jain
The Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games this year has 325 members including 221 athletes in various sports. The contingent also includes coaches, doctors, managers, physiotherapaists and other officials. So who are the players who are likely to win medals for India this time and is there any chance of India bettering its performance from the Delhi Commonwealth Games? We spoke to Senior Sports Journalist and Senior Correspondent with Doordarshan Anil Thomas to know more...

