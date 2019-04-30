Who do you think is winner of first debate between Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten before their first campaign debate. AAP Source: AAP
Published 30 April 2019 at 2:19pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have [[Mon 29/4]] clashed on a number of issues in the first leader's debate of the 2019 federal election debate. Of the 48 undecided voters in the room for the debate, a majority marked Mr Shorten as the victor on the night.
