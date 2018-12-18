SBS Hindi

Who was Rani Chennamma?

Rani Chennamama

Source: Suma [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Published 18 December 2018
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Kittur's queen Rani Chennamma was one of the first female rulers to rebel against the British Empire, here is a life story of Rani Chennamaa

