Why and how to become an Australian Citizen from a Permanent Resident?

For some people from India, one of the biggest struggles after gaining Permanent Residency (PR) of Australia is the question – to become an Australian citizen or not?





Gold Coast-based migration agent and expert Seema Chauhan says that Permanent Residency of Australia has its own benefits.





Such as five-year travel in and out of Australia, subsidised healthcare via Medicare for family, subsidised education – a PR same fees as citizens, and the right to travel, live, work and study in New Zealand.





Seema says that PR’s have a five-year validity on travelling out of and returning to Australia.











So, to continue enjoying all of the above a person just needs to renew it every fifth year based on meeting the eligibility requirements of the Australian Government.





For some Indians, being a PR in Australia is a bonus attained after study and temporary work visas.





Should a PR apply for Australian citizenship or weigh the pros and cons? Is it worth it?





Seema says being an Australian citizens a person has no need to renew visa; gets an automatic right of entry; Australian passport; voting rights; subsidised healthcare through Medicare; subsidised education; access to HECS-HELP (Higher Education Loans Program; certain scholarships; children born overseas will be granted citizenship by descent; can sponsor a spouse; apply for jobs in the public sector and the Australian Defence Force; working holiday in partner countries, and the right to travel, live, work and study in New Zealand.





But, Seema points out that while Australia allows its citizens to hold dual citizenship, India does not.





To know more about the process of getting an Australian citizenship, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Gold Coast-based migration agent and expert Seema Chauhan.



