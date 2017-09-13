SBS Hindi

Why are Michael Kasprowicz and Stephanie Rice Cooking Curry?

SBS Hindi

Michael Kasprowicz and Stephanie Rice

Michael Kasprowicz and Stephanie Rice Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 2:47pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After their many visits to India for both sport, getting to know the country and it's people, former Australian Test Cricketer Michael Kasprowicz and Triple Olympic Gold medalist Stephanie Rice will be cooking up a storm to help indigent Indian families. Find out How and Why?.

Published 13 September 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 2:47pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opportunity International Australia invites Aussies to cook up a curry this October or November, share it with family and friends and raise funds so families in developing countries can receive small loans to build businesses and break the crippling cycle of poverty.

 

Launching the Great Australian Curry fundraising campaign, Opportunity Chief Executive Officer, Robert Dunn, says: Curry celebrates the vibrant cultures of developing countries and its a great meal for bringing families and friends together. Its also easy to make.
The Great Australian Curry
Source: Supplied by Opportunity International


 

Triple Olympic gold medalist, Stephanie Rice, is participating in the Great Australian Curry fundraising competition with Cricketer Michael Kasprowicz. Last year Michael won the competition but this year Stephanie aims to be the winner. Talking of her love for curries she says, I love curry. Its absolutely one of my all-time favourite meals - especially because I'm regularly in India, and it has by far the best tasting curries. I cant wait to get behind this amazing cause - giving families a hand up through Opportunity. Its an honour to support Opportunity and the work it does in giving families a hand up and better opportunity in life, she says.

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz Cook Curry
Source: supplied by Opportunity International


 

After his many visits to India for both sport and business, former Australian Test Cricketer Michael Kasprowicz, has developed a taste for Southern Indian-style prawn curries and any vegetarian dish containing eggplant.

Speaking of his excitement about the Great Australian Curry, Michael says: The Great Australian Curry will lead to greater awareness of Indias poverty and the way Opportunity is working with families in India to work their way out of poverty.

 Both these Sporting champions want to spread their love for India, Indian cuisine and give back to India all the love they have received from their fans in that country!  Cheers to their spirit to give a helping hand to the indigent Indian women and families and craze for curry!

Stephani Rice Loves India
Source: Supplied


 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023