WHY HAVE WE NOT HEARD FROM ALIENS YET?

NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage team/A.Nota/Wasterlund 2 Science team

NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage team/A.Nota/Wasterlund 2 Science team

Published 28 January 2016 at 7:46pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Astrobiologists from The Australian National University have come up with a hypothesis that the reason that we have not heard from aliens is because they may be extinct! In research aiming to understand how life might develop, the scientists realised new life would commonly die out due to runaway heating or cooling on their fledgling planets.The lead author of this paper published in the journal Astrobiology Dr Aditya Chopra said The mystery of why we haven't yet found signs of aliens may have less to do with the likelihood of the origin of life or intelligence and have more to do with the rarity of the rapid emergence of biological regulation of feedback cycles on planetary surfaces". One of Australia's preeminent scientists and Associate Professor at the ANU's Planetary Science Institute Dr Charley Lineweaver co-authored this paper. To know more about this very interesting hypothesis tune in for this chat with Dr Aditya Chopra.

