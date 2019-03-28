SBS Hindi

Why YouTube news channels are growing?

Published 28 March 2019 at 1:41pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 1:44pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

YouTube news channels are increasing in India. Many senior journalists, analysts and mainstream news channels are also adopting the YouTube medium to connect with the people. SBS Hindi asked senior Journalist and author Mr Urmilesh why YouTube News Channels are increasing?

Available in other languages
