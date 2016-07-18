With psychological thriller, A Theatre group marks successful Hindi debut

EK RAAT Source: Shantaranga Theater Group
Published 18 July 2016 at 8:41pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 12:18am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Shantaranga group presented its first Hindi theatre production Raat. Written by famous Bollywood script writer Javed Siddiqui, and based on the famous English play Death and the Maiden by Arial Dorfman, it is an intense psychological thriller.Director of the play Mr Sushanth Shantaram shares the details
