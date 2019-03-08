'Women are capable of taking up the stereotypical male jobs' - Nisha Bajaj

Women are capable of doing all that men can do. There is a need to change the social mindset. This is especially true in male-dominated industries, where tradition still plays a big role in how the industry grows and changes.





Registered building practitioner Nisha Bajaj said that some of the difficulties she had experienced in this industry are mainly due to gender-related challenges such as gender bias, lack of adequate resources and social perceptions.





Speaking with SBS Hindi, Ms Bajaj said that though being in the industry for a couple of years now, she is still being asked who the builder is. She said customers find it hard to believe her as a builder.





“They ask if I designed it. I have to tell them – no - I not only designed it but build it too”, she added.





“They would still ask if I would get help from my husband.”





Nisha Bajaj Source: Nisha Bajaj





The building and construction industry is Australia’s second largest industry, however, women in the building trade make up a negligible percentage i.e. one per cent. Building and construction work is still a stereotypically male job.





Talking about the various barriers and challenges she came across when decided to choose this path, Ms Bajaj said, “Interesting thing was when I went to my interview at Victoria Building Authority after completing my minimum education, experience required and examination process, the interviewer gave me tough time just because I was the women. After five hours of the interview process, in the end, he made the statement ‘so your husband and other builders help you.”





Ms Bajaj holds a diploma in Interior Design and had worked in the hotel industry before taking up the required formal education to get into the building and construction industry.





Interior of a home designed by Nisha Bajaj Source: Nisha Bajaj











Though there are challenges and mindset needed to be changed, this should not deter women from choosing this career path. Ms Bajaj pointed out that this is not a glamorized industry and there is also a lack of strong female role models, which discourages women choosing the construction industry as a career.





She said,” I would like to encourage women to enter into building industry and also gain formal education and hands-on experience.”





She added that working in the building industry had given her freedom to innovative designs and building homes. “I feel privileged to work with quality and committed team of trades and professionals.”









