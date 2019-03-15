World Sleep Day: Do you sleep well at night?

New researches show that two-thirds of overweight Australians struggle to sleep through the night, yet 38% have done nothing to resolve their sleep issues.





In our busy and over packed life least thought of thing in our 24-hour cycle is sleep or sleep patterns.





Experts say obesity/overweight is one of the most common causes of sleep issues.





Dr Siddharth Sarmah, a specialist with a Gold Coast Hospital says, “ A lot of patients come with other medical conditions, however, root cause in some is sleep issues."





Dr Samarah says to break the cycle of gaining weight and sleep issues people should seek help from medical practitioners.



