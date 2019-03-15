SBS Hindi

World Sleep Day: Do you sleep well at night?

SBS Hindi

Sleep

The loss of sleep, in turn, can make a bad back feel worse, and the next night’s slumber even more difficult. Source: Yuris Alhumaydy on unsplash

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2019 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

15th March every year is celebrated as the World Sleep Day.

Published 15 March 2019 at 5:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
New researches show that two-thirds of overweight Australians struggle to sleep through the night, yet 38% have done nothing to resolve their sleep issues.

In our busy and over packed life least thought of thing in our 24-hour cycle is sleep or sleep patterns.

Experts say obesity/overweight is one of the most common causes of sleep issues.

Dr Siddharth Sarmah, a specialist with a Gold Coast Hospital says, “ A lot of patients come with other medical conditions, however, root cause in some is sleep issues."

Dr Samarah says to break the cycle of gaining weight and sleep issues people should seek help from medical practitioners.

According to research done by Cambridge weight plan, sleep disruptions caused by weight also impact our relations, with one in three waking their partners during the night, concerned that they might have stopped breathing.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी