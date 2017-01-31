World's Largest Silver Urns- City Palace Jaipur

Silver Urns City Palace Jaipur Source: Flickr/Rakesh
By Kumud Merani
In the City Palace of Jaipur the visitor will be amazed at the sight of the largest silver Urns in the palace. Made of Pure Silver these urns are 5 feet and two inches in height, fourteen feet and ten inches in diameter and can hold 4000 litres of water.Matching the rare beauty of these urns is the amaxzing History behind them. Tune in to find out more about these Urns that have found a place in the Guiness Book of Records.Writer Vijay Jayara. Producer/Presenter Kumud Merani
