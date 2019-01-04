Would-be travellers left high and dry by web-booking service Bestjet's collapse

SBS Thai radio broadcaster Parisuth Sodsai is among would-be-travellers left reeling by the collapse of Bestjet.





"In the past two days, I have been very stressed. I thought we would be protected more. But now I just realised that for consumers we don't have anything."





In November Ms Sodsai and her partner, Benjamin Gayler, booked flights to Italy via the online ticket agent for a dream family getaway.





On New Year's Eve, their plans were thrown into disarray by a shock call from their airline, Emirates.





"Saying that they'd had a request from Bestjet for a refund. And then Emirates then refunded the money to Bestjet and we were out of pocket."





The family hopes to recoup the four-thousand-dollar loss with travel insurance linked to their credit card.





Bestjet went into voluntary administration a week before Christmas ((Dec 18)).





The administrators, Pilot Partners, say it Is too early to provide a strong view on the reasons for the collapse or the probability of a dividend return to creditors.





A travel writer at the consumer organisation Choice, Mr Jodi Bird, is advising customers left out-of-pocket to contact their banks - fast.





"Credit card chargeback is the best port of call because there is only a handful of travel insurers that cover travel agency insolvency. And you should do it as soon as you can because there is a time limit on when you can claim a credit card chargeback."





International student Vikram Jaglan cancelled a booking with Bestjet two weeks ((Dec 3)) before the company went insolvent.





The part-time Uber driver from India was promised an 11-hundred-dollar refund in two to three business days.





He has had nothing.





(Journalist: "How do your family back in India feel about it?"





Vikram: "I didn't tell them right now because they will angry with me about it. It's a big amount in Indian rupees."





A Facebook group set up to help people who have lost money already has more than a thousand members.





Amit Singh Jadon was the owner of a Melbourne based online travel agency.





He says, “Unless regulators or government do something about protecting the customers' nothing can be done against defaulting travel agencies.”



