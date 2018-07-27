SBS Hindi

Yes or no to screens in schools?

Excessive screentime is reducing sleep among children (File image)

Excessive screentime is reducing sleep among children (File image)

Published 27 July 2018 at 10:28am, updated 27 July 2018 at 10:36am
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Technology is an integral part of most people’s lives today and children are no exception. Access to a lot of technological gadgetry is enabled via screens. Excessive screen time by children poses an interesting conundrum, which is often difficult to conclusively resolve. Dr Ritesh Chugh, an Information Systems expert, from Central Queensland University’s School of Engineering and Technology shares important information.

