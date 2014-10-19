SBS Hindi

You can learn the divine language Sanskrit in Australia

Published 19 October 2014 at 2:32pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Narender Bhullar
Available in other languages

The ancient Indian divine and scientific language Sanskrit can be learned in Australia too. If you want to know more about this click on the link and listen the conversation with Dr. Meenakashi Srinivasan who is founder and principal of Sanskrit School Sydney:

