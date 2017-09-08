Youth Leadership Conference by ISLA

Source: Piyush
Published 8 September 2017 at 6:16pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 6:33pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
The City of Sydney in collaboration with their International Student Leadership Ambassador (ISLA) program presents Youth Leadership Conference on Cultural Intelligence.As a current and emerging youth leader, get answers of your questions. ISLA Piyush Joseph shares the details
