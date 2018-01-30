"Please make Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct at appropriate place not Park": Sonika & Hyder

Available in other languages

Resident of Wyndham Sonika and Hyder Hussaini started a petition under The Wyndham Indian Culture precinct Action Committee to generate support within local community to nominate "Tarneit' as location.





However, Wyndham Council has already confirmed via feasibility report and community consultation process that “President Park” which is located in Wyndham vale will be developed as Indian Cultural Precinct.



