SBS हिन्दी

"Please make Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct at appropriate place not Park": Sonika & Hyder

SBS हिन्दी

Wyndham Indian Cultural Precinct

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 2:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of residents from Melbourne’s west are calling State government of Victoria and Wyndham Council to consider Tarneit as the location for Indian Cultural Precinct.

Published 30 January 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 4 February 2018 at 2:33pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Resident of Wyndham Sonika and Hyder Hussaini started a petition under The Wyndham Indian Culture precinct Action Committee to generate support within local community to nominate "Tarneit' as location.

However, Wyndham Council has already confirmed via feasibility report and community consultation process that “President Park” which is located in Wyndham vale will be developed as Indian Cultural Precinct.

The Indian Culture Precinct Action Committee’s President Sonika Sha argues that 'The President Park' is in no way appropriate location for Indian Cultural Precinct.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां