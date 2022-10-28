Txhua yam tsim nyog koj paub txog kev yuav khoom hauv online ntawm teb chaws Australia

Highlights Lub caij lagluam e-commerce loj hlob ntawm Australia ces, tej neeg yuav khoom online kuj raug dab coob tuaj ntxiv lawm thiab.

Yeej muaj tej khw muag khoom cov loyalty programs txo nqe kom thiaj khaws tau tej customers tej xov xwm ntiag tug coj los pab lawv tej kiab khw.

Tej neeg hackers yeej xav tau tej xov xwm no kom lawv tau txais txiaj ntsim, vim lawv muaj peev xwm coj mus muag hauv black market kom tau nyiaj tsam.

Cyber criminals los kuj tsim cov khw muag khoom cuav hauv online thiab xav nyiag tej neeg nyiaj los yog nyiag tej neeg tej cim thawj.

Txawm tias yeej tau muaj cov kev yuav khoom hauv online ntau tuaj ntxiv rau 10 xyoo dhau los no, los yeej tau cov kev mus yuav khoom hauv online no ntau heev tuaj ntxiv tom qab tus kab mob COVID-19 kis thoob ntuj uas tau ua rau muab teb chaws kaws thiab.





Raws li tau muaj ib co kev teeb txheeb uas tau coj los qhia tsis ntev los no , ces kuj pom tau tias muaj neeg yuav laug txog 1 tug ntawm 5 tug twg yeej mus yuav khoom noj hauv online. Kuj muaj lwm cov kev teeb txheeb qhia tias cov kev yuav khoom ntawm tej supermarket hauv online nkaus xwb twb muaj ntau tuaj ntxiv yuav laug txog peb npaug rau lub caij muaj kab mob kis thoob ntuj lawm.





Dr Louise Grimmer uas yog ib tug kws teeb txheeb thiab yog ib tug zes kais qhia ntawv txog phab kiabkhw ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University of Tasmania’s College of Business and Economics hais tias, txawm tias yeej muaj ntau cov khw muab khoom loj zoo hauv online ua ntej yuav muaj tus kab mob kis thoob ntuj los, tej xwm txheej no yeej tau yuam kom coob tus neeg ua luam yuav tau kho lawv cov digital platoforms thiab kho lawv cov services kom zoo.





“Ua ntej yuav muaj tus kab mob kis thoob ntuj ces tsuas muaj neeg Australia mus yuav khoom hauv online xwb. Tam sim no ces peb kuj ntxeem dhau kab mob kis thoob ntuj lawm, thiab haj yam ua rau tej neeg yuav tau mus yuav khoom hauv online ntau tuaj ntxiv, uas yeej neeg txog li ntawm 50 feem pua no mus no mus yuav khoom hauv online tas mus li tam sim no lawm.''





Dr Grimmer hais ntxiv tias yeej muaj ntau cov khw muag khoom tau kho lawv tej websites kom thiaj tsim tau cov services zoo tuaj ntxiv rau tej neeg yuav khoom nrog rau cov kev xa khoom rau tej neeg yuav thiab lwm yam txiaj ntsim los yog ntxias kom tej neeg no yuav kom lawv thiaj tau lagluam. Tab sis tej hais no kuj ua rau muaj teeb meem thiab.





Tej khw muag khoom online tej vas sab kuj pab tej neeg yuav khoom txuag nyiaj me ntsis rau lub caij lawv txo nqe ib nyuag pheej yig me ntsis kom tau muag los yog pub cov coupons ua khoom plig rau tej neeg, los sis yog thim nyiaj me ntsi rau tej neeg, thiab ho txo nqe kom pheej yig me ntsis. Txawm li cas los, tej neeg yuav khoom yuav tsum paub tias tej program no kuj khaws lawv tej xov xwm ntiag tug cia thiab tej kiab khw lagluam no yeej soj lawv tias seb lawv ho coj tej cwj pwm mus yuav khoom hauv online li cas thiab.



Yeej paub lawm tias lawv soj seb yus mus ua dab tsi hauv website thiab yus yuav tau qhia yus qee yam xov xwm ntiag tug rau lawv. Dr Louise Grimmer, Researcher and Senior Lecturer in Marketing at the University of Tasmania’s College of Business and Economics

Source: Getty / Getty Images Tej xov xwm uas ntau ntau yam uas muaj tej customers tej xov xwm thiab tej xov xwm teev txog lawv tej cwj pwm yuav khoom hauv online ntawd muaj peev xwm coj mus siv rau tej hom phiaj kiabkhw lag luam. Ntxiv ntawd los lawv yeej muaj cai coj mus muag tau yiaj los yog muag rau cov lagluam peb thiab, yog tias yus tso cai pom zoo rau tej tuam txhab ntawd.





Txawm li cas los, tej neeg phem (cyber criminals thiab tej hackers) yeej xav tau tej xov xwm no coj mus siv kom lawv tau txais txiaj ntsim rau lawv thiab, vim muaj peev xwm coj tej xov xwm ntawm neeg ntiag tug mus muag ntawm tej kiab khw txhaum cai (black market) kom lawv tau nyiaj tsam thiab.



Tej khw muag khoom cuav thiab cov kev nyiag cim thawj

Ib yam kev phom sij loj tshaj plaws ntawm cov kev yuav khoom online ces yog cuam tshuam txog tej khw muag khoom cuav uas tej neeg dag teeb tsa coj los nyiag nyiaj los yog nyiag yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug.





“Qhov uas tej neeg dag ua niaj hnub no ces yog lawv ua txhoj qhib ib lub khw cuav, tej zaum qhib hauv internet los yog pom feem ntau hauv tej social media,'' raws li Delia Rickard uas yog tus lwm coj ntawm lub koom haum Australian Competition & Consumer Commission tshab txhais.





Ms Rickard ceeb toom tias yog tej yam nyuaj zuj zus tuaj uas tsis muaj peev xwm yuav txheeb tau tias seb tej websited ntawd puas yog cov yuav ntxias dag lwm tus. Tej neeg dag no yeej ib txwm ua txoj dag tias lawv yog ib co neeg ua hauj lwm ntawm Australia tej lagluam thiab siv lawv lub cim lagluam kom thiaj txaus ntseeg.



Lawv yeej haub tau yaum tej khoom tus nqe pheej yig heev los yog dag tias yam khom ntau tau txais ntau yam txiaj ntsim heev, tab sis qhov tseeb tiag twb tsis yog.

Ms Rickard hais ntxiv tias “Lawv yeej ib txwm ua txoj dag tias lawv yog Australia ib lub tuam txhab lagluam thiab siv Australia ib tug ABN number, uas lawv nyiag coj los siv ntawd."





Yog tias lub website ntawm lam tau lam nug tej yam txawv los yog cia li hais kom yus siv lwm cov xub ke them nyiaj li wire transfer, cryptocurrency los yog siv vouchers, ces tej zaum yeej yog ib cov kev dag xwb, raws li Ms Rickard tshab txhais.





Nws thiaj xav kom hu kiag mus nrog koj lub txhab nyiaj tham kiag tam sim ntawd tias koj raug neeg phem dag lawm.



Yog koj paub tias koj raug neeg phem dag sai npaum li cas thiab ho qhia kom sai npaum li ntawd rau koj lub tuam txhab nyiaj paub, ces yuav muaj peev xwm pov puag tau koj tus kheej zoo npaum li ntawd. Delia Rickard, ACCC Deputy Chair

Nws hais ntxiv tias vim tej neeg xav kom xa khoom rau lawv ntau heev ces thiaj ua rau xa tej khoom no qeeb lawm, thiaj yog tej yam nyuaj zog rau tej customers yuav paub tau tias los yog tsuas xa qeeb xwb.





Ms Rickard thiaj hais tias “Tam sim no ces yog tej yam nyuaj tshaj tuaj ntxiv yuav paub tau tias thaum twg yus raug dab los yog tsis raug dag thaum mus yuav khoom hauv onlines, los yog tej zaum tim muaj teeb meem rau cov supply chain uas xa tej khoom ntawd xwb. Tsis tas li ntawd los zoo li peb sawv daws yeej swm rau tej xwm txheej uas yuav siv sij hawm ntev zog mam li xa tej khoom no tuaj txog peb li peb ib txwm tau xa rau peb dhau los lawm thiab, ces tej no thiaj yog ib cov teeb meem ntxiv.''



Yuav tau ua dab tsi yog koj raug dag lawm

Yeej muaj ntau cov kev ntxias dag hauv online raug tsim coj los ntxias yus tej xov xwm ntiag tug li tej npe, hnoob nyoog, thiab chaw nyob. Tsis tas li ntawd los lawv kuj xav tau yus tej ntawv tsav tsheb (dirver's license) los yog passport numbers thiab.





Tej kev dag no yeej ib txwv siv coj los nyiag siv ib tug neeg twg tej cim thawj.





Shanton Chang uas yog ib tug zeskais qhia ntawv ntawm lub tuam chav School of Computing and Information Systems ntawm tsev kawm qib siab University of Melbourne tshab txhais tias ''Yog lawv tau koj lub npe, chaw hnyob thiab hnoob nyoog los sis yog ho tau koj xov tooj lawm thiab ces, lawv yuav mus rau ntawm lub txhab nyiaj koj siv thiab ua txoj dag tias lawv yog koj."





Nws hais ntxiv tias “Tej xov xwm hais no yeej yog ib txoj xub ke uas tej koom haum nom tswv siv coj los txheeb tias seb koj puas yog tus neeg uas koj hais tias yog koj ntawd tiag."





Ms Rickard thiaj nqua hu kom tsis hais ib tug twg li yog hais tias raug dag kom qhia ib yam xov xwm ntiag tug dab tsi rau tej neeg phem lawm kom hu rau lub koom haum Scamwatch kom sai npaum li sai tau thiab qhia tias koj raug dag thiab nrhiav kev pab cuam .





Ms Rickard los kuj taw qhia rau tej neeg yuav khoom hauv online kom yuav tsum nquag mus txheeb xyuas lub Scamwatch website tas mus li, los yog ho nyeem phau ntawv ‘Little black book of scams’ kom swm nrog tej xwm txheej uas siv dag sawv daws tas mus li hauv online ntawd. Thiab yeej muaj tej xov xwm ua 10 hom ntawv rau sawv daws nyeem.





Hos lwm txoj xub ke ces yog hu rau lub koom haum idcare.org , uas yog ib lub koom haum tsoom fwv pab nyiaj coj los lis dej num pab tawm tsam nrog cov kev nyiag siv lwm tus tej cim thawj (identity theft) ntawd.



Scam Source: Getty / Getty Images Dr Grimmer recommends online shoppers take steps to protect themselves by double-checking that the site they are visiting is reputable before handing over payment or personal information.





“On your browser when you're on the URL of the retailer make sure that there is the little padlock icon, because that means it's a secure site that you're shopping with. You can also do some searching on the web to see that it is a well-known store. You can look at things like reviews and ratings.’’





She also suggests that people who are new to online shopping consult with their family or friends, so they can help ensure that the shopping platform they are on is trustworthy.



