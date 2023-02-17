Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say

In Australia, e-cigarettes that contain nicotine are listed as a 'prescription-only medicine', making it illegal to buy and sell without a doctor's note.





Initially marketed as a miracle solution to quit smoking, statistics show one in five young people aged between 18 and 24 have tried vaping, and a quarter of those continued using it.





More Australians are calling for a crackdown on the sale of e-cigarettes to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine.







