Proud Socceroos eliminated, but not disgraced, at the World Cup

SOCCER WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA REAX

Socceroos fans watch Australia plays Argentina during the FIFA World Cup, at Federation Square in Melbourne, Sunday, December 4, 2022. (AAP Image/Will Murray) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / WILL MURRAY/AAPIMAGE

Published 5 December 2022 at 7:05am
By Sunil Awasthi
Available in other languages

The Socceroos in the Round of 16 for the first time in 16 years.

In a supremely intelligent piece of play, Lionel Messi passed infield to Julian Alvarez, then made a run infield.

Alvarez passed to Nicolas Otamendi, who immediately put the ball into Messi's path. 1-0, Argentina Lead.

In the second half, Under pressure from De Paul, Ryan lost control of the ball very close to his goal...and Alvarez swooped on the loose ball to score. 2-0

In the 77th minute, fullback Aziz Behich [[bay-itch]] crossed the ball into the box. Argentina couldn't quite clear it, though, and the ball fell to attacker Craig Goodwin, not long on off the bench.

He put in a shot. It deflected off Argentina midfielder Enzo Martinez...and into the net. Ruled to be an own goal to Martinez...but they all count the same. Argentina 2, Australia 1.

The end of the road for the Socceroos at this World Cup. Four games in twelve days, but enough memories and history made to last a lifetime.
Australia was beaten, but not disgraced.
Cara Menonton Piala Dunia FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ secara LANGSUNG dan GRATIS di SBS

Cara Mendengarkan Piala Dunia FIFA 2022ᵀᴹ secara LANGSUNG dan GRATIS di SBS Radio

Argentina will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The Dutch won their way through to the quarter-finals with three goals to one win over the United States.

Denzel Dumfries set up the first two goals- scored by Memphis Depay in the 10th minute and Daley Blind just before half-time.

Then, when the U-S had a comeback on its mind after Haji Wright scored to make it two goals to one in the 76th minute, Dumfries scored himself five minutes later to ensure the Dutch victory.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
