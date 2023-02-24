The Energy Market Operator warned the reliability of the electricity grid was at risk.

The Operator's report said national electricity supply reliability standards would be violated by states on the mainland from 2027 onwards.





An estimated 13 per cent of market capacity - in the form of at least five coal-fired power stations - is expected to close by then.





The federal government sought to dampen the concerns raised by the report.





Energy Minister Chris Bowen said work was being done to ensure outages were not something to be avoided in the future.





Meanwhile Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attacked the former federal government and said it was only his current government that provided the certainty needed by companies to invest in clean energy.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.