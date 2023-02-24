The Energy Market Operator warned the reliability of the electricity grid was at risk.

The energy crisis

The energy dilemma Source: ABC Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A report by the Australian Energy Market Operator ((AEMO)) warns the reliability of the power grid is in doubt in the space of the next ten years if tidal there is new investment.

The Operator's report said national electricity supply reliability standards would be violated by states on the mainland from 2027 onwards.

An estimated 13 per cent of market capacity - in the form of at least five coal-fired power stations - is expected to close by then.

The federal government sought to dampen the concerns raised by the report.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said work was being done to ensure outages were not something to be avoided in the future.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attacked the former federal government and said it was only his current government that provided the certainty needed by companies to invest in clean energy.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, 24 February 2023

Some unknown people congregate at Federation Square in Melbourne, Feb 2023 (Courtesy: SPD).

“We exist… we are made in Indonesia…..World Pride gives us visibility….”

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023

A surfer on the Gold Coast (AAP).

The important of swimming and water safety skills