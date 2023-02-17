Susi Air's pilot is being held hostage in this location. How's the condition of the area?

Indonesia Papua Hostage Pilot

In this undated photo released by West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, Papuan separatist rebels pose for a photo with a man they said is New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens who they took hostage last week, at an undisclosed location in Papua province, Indonesia. Mehrtens, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, was abducted by the independence fighters who stormed his single-engine plane shortly after it landed on a small runway in Paro in remote Nduga district. Credit: West Papua Liberation Army/AP/AAP Image

New Zealand national Susi Air pilot was reportedly taken hostage by an armed group in the Nduga region, Central Papua. How is the situation in that area?

New Zealand national Susi Air pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was reportedly taken hostage by an armed criminal group in the Paro district, Nduga regency, Papua.

From the photos released by the those responsible for the unfortunate event, it can be seen that they were in a forest area.

Yosefat Kamarigi, once served as a district head in Nduga and currently works at the district hospital in Nduga.

Mr Kamarigi, in this interview believes that the pilot and the hostage taker are in the forest in the Paro area.

If it's a night time or in a bad weather they will take shelter in the cave. Based on his experience, the forest also provides enough food.

Listen to the full interview.


