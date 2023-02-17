Susi Air's pilot is being held hostage in this location. How's the condition of the area?

New Zealand national Susi Air pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was reportedly taken hostage by an armed criminal group in the Paro district, Nduga regency, Papua.





From the photos released by the those responsible for the unfortunate event, it can be seen that they were in a forest area.





Yosefat Kamarigi, once served as a district head in Nduga and currently works at the district hospital in Nduga.





Mr Kamarigi, in this interview believes that the pilot and the hostage taker are in the forest in the Paro area.





If it's a night time or in a bad weather they will take shelter in the cave. Based on his experience, the forest also provides enough food.





