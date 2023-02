The lack of numbers of women in senior positions or in decision-making leadership continues to hamper women's progress in career issues, pay and discrimination in all its forms.





Kate Walton is an author and women's rights advocate. She told Sri Dean that gender bias, unequal pay, security, mental and physical abuse, lack of decent family support are some of the challenges women face today.





