Australia and Japan agree on a historic defence treaty

The Reciprocal Access Agreement will see Japan and Australia use each other's military bases and conduct joint exercises in the East and South China Seas.





University of Sydney researcher Gabriele Abbondanza tells SBS Italian the details of the historic agreement.





