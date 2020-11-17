Could an agreement fix the sour relationship between Australia and China?

The world's largest trade deal was signed on 15 November.

The 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit is held online on 15 November 2020. Source: AFP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The RPEC agreement has more political than economical value for Australia.

Fellow in Commercial Law at the University of Bologna Giovanni Di Lieto tells SBS Italian how the relationship between Canberra and Beijing could change after the signature of the RPEC agreement.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin