Ep.155: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

Più di due milioni di abitanti del Queensland oggi scopriranno se dovranno rimanere chiusi in lockdown per Pasqua o se le restrizioni verranno sospese.





Le autorità hanno reso noto che, per poter allentare gli ordini di lockdown, dovranno essere in grado di collegare ogni nuovo caso di coronavirus ad infezioni già note in precedenza, mentre i tassi di tamponi dovranno rimanere alti.





Il ministro della Sanità federale Greg Hunt ha dichiarato che i segnali finora sono stati molto incoraggianti.





"It is still a Commonwealth hotspot and as a consequence of that, we know there are risks. Queenslanders are stepping up to get tested. We are seeing very strong results and a very low number of positive cases, which were in any event directly connected with the existing cluster."





In una delle settimane più importanti per il calendario cristiano, il decano anglicano Peter Catt si è detto preoccupato che per il secondo anno di fila i fedeli di Brisbane potrebbero celebrare la Pasqua in modo virtuale o in isolamento.





"Well for us at the moment it is in a state of flux. We have our Plan A which we hope will happen and that is where this place (church) will be full of people going on the holy week journey towards Easter. And so we have plan B which is to do something that will be entirely online."





***





Tracce di COVID-19 sono state scoperte nelle acque di scarico di più di una decina di quarteri di Melbourne.





I residenti sono stati invitati ad eseguire dei tamponi in caso mostrassero sintomi della malattia.





Il Chief Health officer del Victoria Brett Sutton ha dichiarato che si potrebbe trattare di un caso positivo nella prima fase attiva dell'infezione o di qualcuno che sta eliminando il virus.





***





Un gruppo di australiani costretti a rimanere all'estero ha intentato azione legale contro il governo federale alle Nazioni Unite, sostenendo di essere stati abbandonati a gestire l'emergenza da soli.





L'iniziativa è nata da un gruppo chiamato ‘StrandedAussies.org’.





La denuncia è stata presentata alla commissione dei Diritti Umani a Ginevra.





Il gruppo di australiani ha dichiarato che il governo di Morrison in modo arbitrario ha violato il loro diritto di ritornare a casa imponendo dei limiti ai voli di rientro.





***







La polizia di stati e territori ha diffuso avvertimenti per la circolazione stradale in vista delle celebrazioni di Pasqua nella nazione.





Le autorità stanno incoraggiando chi si mette in strada a prendersi cura l'un l'altro durante la pausa delle vacanze.





In una campagna trasmessa su diverse piattaforme, un sopravvissuto ad un incidente stradale, un poliziotto e un patologo forense condividono le loro prospettive su come "un secondo" possa cambiare la vita di una persona e quelle degli altri.





Operation Easter 2021 è stata lanciata da questa mezzanotte. La polizia prenderà di mira chi guida in eccesso di velocità, la guida sotto influenza di alcolici e droghe e l'uso del telefono cellulare.

English

More than two million Queenslanders are to learn today if they'll be stuck in lockdown for Easter or if restrictions will be lifted.





Authorities say in order to ease lockdown orders, they must be able to link any new cases of coronavirus to previously known infections, and testing rates must have remained high.





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says signs have been very encouraging.





"It is still a Commonwealth hotspot and as a consequence of that, we know there are risks. Queenslanders are stepping up to get tested. We are seeing very strong results and a very low number of positive cases, which were in any event directly connected with the existing cluster."





In one of the most important weeks of the Christian calendar, Anglican Dean Peter Catt is concerned that for a second year in a row, parishioners in Brisbane will mark Easter virtually or in isolation.





"Well for us at the moment it is in a state of flux. We have our Plan A which we hope will happen and that is where this place (church) will be full of people going on the holy week journey towards Easter. And so we have plan B which is to do something that will be entirely online."





***





COVID-19 has been detected in the wastewater of more than a dozen Melbourne suburbs.





Residents have been urged to get tested if they have any symptoms of the illness.





Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton says it could be a positive case in the early active infectious phase, or someone is shedding the virus.





***





Stranded Australians overseas have filed legal action against the federal government with the United Nations, saying they have been left "high and dry".





The initiative was started by a group called ‘StrandedAussies.org’ [[Stranded Aussies dot org]].





Their complaint has been filed with the Human Rights committee in Geneva.





The group of Australians declared the Morrison government arbitrarily breached their right to return home by imposing incoming flight limits.





***





State and territory police have issued road warnings ahead of Easter celebrations across the country.





Authorities are encouraging road users to look out for each other over the break.





In a new multi-platform campaign, a road trauma survivor, a police officer and a forensic pathologist share their perspectives on how "one second" can change a person's life and that of others.





Operation Easter 2021 was launched at midnight and police are targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, and mobile phone use.